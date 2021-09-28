For development works of the Industry and Production Rs 1.45B has been released

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms, and Special Initiatives has so far allocated a total of Rs 1.45 billion for the development works of the Industry and Production Division in the public sector development program.

Has released more than Rs 1.45 billion has been released.

The government has allocated Rs. 2.91 billion for this division in public sector development works.

For development works of the Industry and Production Rs 1.45B released