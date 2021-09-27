Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed a contract for gas supplies
Russian gas giant Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed a contract for gas supplies till the end of 2036.
The signing ceremony was attended by Gazprom Export chief Elena Burmistrova and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Under the contract, Gazprom will be delivering 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary yearly. As it was reported earlier, 3.5 billion cubic meters will be shipped via Serbia and one billion more through Austria.
