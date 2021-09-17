Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 17th September 2021
SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 212.36 Saudi Arabian Riyal/Gram 24K.
And SAR. 2,476.73 per tola. Today live gold rates in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.
Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)
Check today’s rate of Gold rates in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 17th September 2021).
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per Tola
|22k 10g
|Saudia
|SAR 2,123.61
|SAR 2,476.73
|SAR 1,946.65
Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates on all foreign currency exchange rates.
