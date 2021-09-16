Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 16th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 12:24 pm
Gold

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (16th, September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 217.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 204.50.

Gold Rate In Dubai Today (UAE)

Check the latest today’s list of Gold Rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 16th, September 2021). These prices are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency.

Location 21 Carat 24 Carat 22 Carat
Dubai AED 195.00 AED 217.75 AED 204.50

Today Gold Price in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

