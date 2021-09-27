Huobi will no longer open new accounts for users in continental China
After China quicker its hard work to control the increase of cryptocurrencies last week, something it first initiated as far back as 2013, one of the world’s main crypto exchanges, Huobi, has said it will no longer open new accounts for users in continental China.
The news has been unsuccessful to depress bitcoin (BTC) and crypto purchasers, with the BTC price adding nearly 5% over the previous 24 hours, though ethereum (ETH) has flown a blistering 12%.
Other main cryptocurrencies are making parallel increases, with ETH rival Solana too increase about 12%.
Other top ten coins paint a more mixed picture, with Cardano’s ADA a little down, 1% lower on this time yesterday, though Ripple and Binance are trending up by around 2%.
