In China 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms are leaving the market

As per Chinese media, at least 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms either publicized that they are leaving the Chinese market or restricted their websites.

Cryptocurrency exchange BitMart, Trading information platform Feixiaohao, Cryptocurrency exchange Biki, and Trading information provider TradingView have been inaccessible in China or will end giving all services to China.

At least another 11 firms have reportedly stopped offering services to Chinese users, as per Medium.

China’s top financial regulators stated they are forbidding all crypto-related transactions, cautioning workers of overseas-based exchanges that they will be investigated, and called for greater than before restriction on crypto information providers.

Crypto exchange Huobi stated it will eliminate all mainland Chinese accounts by the end of the year.

BitMart has received investment from Shanghai-based Fenbushi Capital and has more than 5 million investors, as per its website.