John Paulson: ‘I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies’
John Paulson, billionaire hedge fund manager remains opposite strongly in investing in cryptocurrencies, naming them a “bubble” and stating that “regardless of where they’re trading today, [cryptocurrencies] will eventually prove to be worthless.”
“Once the exuberance wears off or liquidity dries up, they will go to zero,” Paulson said in an interview.
He further said, “I wouldn’t recommend anyone invest in cryptocurrencies.”
When asked why he does not short cryptocurrencies, though, Paulson stated prices are just “too volatile” to short them efficiently. “In crypto, there’s unlimited downside,” Paulson stated. “So even though I could be right over the long term, in the short term, I’d be wiped out.”
John Paulson stated he is ongoing to purchase gold in anticipation of increasing inflation as the cash supply increases.
Read More
Cryptocurrency Holders claiming Apple over ‘Fake’ Wallet Application Scam
Apple however still remains sued for damages caused by a supposedly fake...
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 19th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (19th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR Open market on, 19th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market on, 19th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (Saudi Riyal to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 19th Sept 2021 is being sold...