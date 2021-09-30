Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 30th September 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (30th September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 210.50 while 22k Carat is AED 197.75. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold rates in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 30th September 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|AED 188.50
|AED 210.50
|AED 197.75
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
