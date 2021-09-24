Leather Manufacturers’ Exports surge by 8.21%
The Leather Manufacturers’ exports in the initial two months of the fiscal year of 2021-22 went up by 8.21% against the exports of the consistent period of the previous year.
Throughout the period from July-Aug 2021, Leather Manufacturers worth US$ 106,284 exported against exports worth US$ 98,218 in a similar period of the previous year.
The exports of Leather Garments surge by 8.50%, worth US$ 56,985 were exported against the exports of US$ 52,520 of the similar period of the previous year, as per the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics
Temporarily, Leather Gloves exports too surge by 7.35% as the exports in the present fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 46,272 against to the exports throughout the similar period of the previous year which recorded US$ 43,105.
In the period under review, other Leather Manufacturer exports surge by 16.74%, worth US$ 3,027 exported in the present fiscal year against the exports of valuing US$ 2,593 of the similar period of the previous year.
