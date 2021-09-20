Nasrullah Mughal: WAPDA to provide 37 billion units of affordable electricity

Senior Industrial Executive Member Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Nasrullah Mughal has said that this production of cheap electricity from hydropower is 3.8 billion units more than the average production of the last 10 years. The average production cost of Rs 2.82 per unit.

He said that the power supply from WAPDA hydropower plants to the national grid has been steadily increasing.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of industrialists from the township.

Nasrullah Mughal said that the sharp rise in unit prices of electricity would have a negative impact on the national economy and the rise in prices of electricity would push up the prices of commodities.

And the decline in exports will also reduce the government’s foreign exchange reserves, so the sharp rise in electricity prices should be reversed, and instead of making electricity more expensive, more than 37 billion units of electricity generated from hydropower with a production cost of Rs 2.82.

Relief should be given to the industrial sector and the people by making electricity cheaper.