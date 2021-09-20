Nasrullah Mughal: WAPDA to provide 37 billion units of affordable electricity

Syed AhadWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 11:07 pm
Nasrullah Mughal
Senior Industrial Executive Member Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industries, Nasrullah Mughal has said that this production of cheap electricity from hydropower is 3.8 billion units more than the average production of the last 10 years. The average production cost of Rs 2.82 per unit.
He said that the power supply from WAPDA hydropower plants to the national grid has been steadily increasing.
He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of industrialists from the township.
Nasrullah Mughal said that the sharp rise in unit prices of electricity would have a negative impact on the national economy and the rise in prices of electricity would push up the prices of commodities.
And the decline in exports will also reduce the government’s foreign exchange reserves, so the sharp rise in electricity prices should be reversed, and instead of making electricity more expensive, more than 37 billion units of electricity generated from hydropower with a production cost of Rs 2.82.
Relief should be given to the industrial sector and the people by making electricity cheaper.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

26 mins ago
Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey

The Gazprom publicized that its CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy and...
43 mins ago
After Asia selloff, European stocks dive at open

Main European stock markets dropped in opening deals on Monday after a...
2 hours ago
Footwear Exports increase 23.7pc In two Months

Footwear exports from the country upsurge by 23.72% throughout the initial two...
2 hours ago
Nayib Bukele: El Salvador purchases 150 more bitcoins

As per the announcement of President Nayib Bukele, 150 more bitcoins (BTC)...
2 hours ago
Why are Ripple investors bringing a lawsuit against Apple?

Apple was unsuccessful to screen one of its apps on AppStore and...
3 hours ago
IHC upholds constitutionality of Competition Act 2010

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued an order upholding the...