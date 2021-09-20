Nayib Bukele: El Salvador purchases 150 more bitcoins

Syed AhadWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 08:49 pm
Nayib Bukele

As per the announcement of President Nayib Bukele, 150 more bitcoins (BTC) have been purchased by El Salvador, taking the Central American country’s holdings of the unstable crypto to 700 coins.

Bukele tweeted that “We just bought dip,” mentioning the latest fall in BTC values.

Prior to this month, El Salvador became the first state to accept bitcoin as an authorized currency together with the U.S. dollar.

