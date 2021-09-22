Philadelphia 76ers uniform will feature a Crypto.com patch

A New Philadelphia 76ers season is on the prospect and with it derives a different patch for the team’s jerseys.

As per the team publicized earlier, all 4 versions of the Philadelphia 76ers uniform will feature a Crypto.com patch.

This is the first NBA partnership of Crypto.com, having struck deals with Formula 1, UFC, and the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL.

In addition, the 76ers will be opening the team’s first-ever NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

“We are thrilled to launch a long-term partnership with such a progressive team at Crypto.com, a company that shares our drive for greatness,” Chris Heck, 76ers President of Business Operations, said. “These are the types of creative, innovative partnerships that we crave, and we’re thrilled to share this with our fans in Philadelphia and around the world for years to come.”

The 76ers will reveal their new City Edition uniform in November which the team says “commemorates an iconic time” in its history. The City Edition will lead to a series of NFTs fans can buy in the year, the team says.