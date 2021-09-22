Philadelphia 76ers uniform will feature a Crypto.com patch
A New Philadelphia 76ers season is on the prospect and with it derives a different patch for the team’s jerseys.
As per the team publicized earlier, all 4 versions of the Philadelphia 76ers uniform will feature a Crypto.com patch.
This is the first NBA partnership of Crypto.com, having struck deals with Formula 1, UFC, and the Montreal Canadiens of the NHL.
In addition, the 76ers will be opening the team’s first-ever NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
“We are thrilled to launch a long-term partnership with such a progressive team at Crypto.com, a company that shares our drive for greatness,” Chris Heck, 76ers President of Business Operations, said. “These are the types of creative, innovative partnerships that we crave, and we’re thrilled to share this with our fans in Philadelphia and around the world for years to come.”
The 76ers will reveal their new City Edition uniform in November which the team says “commemorates an iconic time” in its history. The City Edition will lead to a series of NFTs fans can buy in the year, the team says.
Read More
Sri Linka seeks WB Covid’s loan
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will seek an emergency loan of $100 million from the...
IMF executives meet over charges boss changed data to favour China
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) board of directors met Tuesday over the...
Rupee falls 16 paisas against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee fell by 16 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday,...
Linking CPEC with CARs, EU part of PM’s economic narrative: minister
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday that...
Samsung Electronics to set up TV line-up plant in Karachi
ISLAMABAD: Samsung Electronics in collaboration with the local partner will establish a...