PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC game changer

APP News Agency

27th Sep, 2021. 11:04 am
PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the efforts of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and termed inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a ‘game changer’.

He expressed the hope that it would help clean up the marine habitat for fishermen, develop low-income housing units and create investment opportunities.

“Inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is [a] game changer. Will cleanup our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low-income housing units and present opportunities for investors. Will put Khi (Karachi) at par with developed port cities,” he posted on his twitter handle.

