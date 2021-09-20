pNetwork, a decentralized finance system loses $12M due to a hack

Syed AhadWeb Editor

20th Sep, 2021. 06:43 pm
PNetwork

PNetwork, a decentralized finance (DeFi) system that enables multiple blockchains to connect with each other, stated that it lost 277 bitcoins ($12 million) after an attacker found a bug in its code.

As per the tweet of pNetwork, pBTC token on binance smart chain was targeted by the attacker bonds to other blockchains weren’t affected.

The company stated that the bug has been recognized and a fix proposed.

The hacker was offered a $1.5 million bounty by the company if he gives back the stolen funds.

“Finding vulnerabilities is part of the game unfortunately, but we all want DeFi ecosystem to continue growing, returning funds is a step in that direction,” it stated.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

19 mins ago
No compromise on credibility

Shazil Imtiaz Rafi is the managing director of Rafi Group, the company which...
24 mins ago
Why Pakistani rupee bleeds

Despite tall claims of a burgeoning economy by the Pakistan government, the...
26 mins ago
How a Rs100k venture transformed into Rs1 billion empire

LAHORE: Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, chief executive fair marketing, is a self-made man,...
38 mins ago
Bitcoin Price Forecast: It’s remained a bearish start to the week

It’s remained a bearish start to the week for the majors, with...
38 mins ago
Listed automobile sector’s profits surge 4.6 times in FY21

KARACHI: The listed automobile sector posted outstanding financial results during FY21, as...
1 hour ago
Pakistan earns $195 million from IT services’ exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $195.990 million by providing different information technology (IT) services...