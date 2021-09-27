Price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs50 per tola
As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, The price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs50 per tola and was trade at Rs113,550 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs113,500 in the local market the prior day.
The price of 10 gram 24 karats too surge by Rs43 and was sold at Rs97,351 compared its sale at Rs97,308 while that of 10 gram 22 karats surged to Rs89,238 from Rs89,200.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver stayed unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27.
The price of gold in the international market was reduced by US$ 1 and was traded at US$1750 compared to its sale at US$1751.
Read More
Govt fully committed to IMF programme: Tarin
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that...
APCNGA briefs minister about bottlenecks in LNG, natural gas supply
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has constituted a committee, comprising Federal board...
Abu Dhabi chamber calls for boosting trade ties
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry director general (DG)...
Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed a contract for gas supplies
Russian gas giant Gazprom and the Hungarian government signed a contract for...
Pakistan stocks remain bearish on massive selling
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks started the first day of the week on...