Price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs50 per tola

As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, The price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs50 per tola and was trade at Rs113,550 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs113,500 in the local market the prior day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karats too surge by Rs43 and was sold at Rs97,351 compared its sale at Rs97,308 while that of 10 gram 22 karats surged to Rs89,238 from Rs89,200.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver stayed unchanged at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27.

The price of gold in the international market was reduced by US$ 1 and was traded at US$1750 compared to its sale at US$1751.