Prices of 22 essential commodities increased in a week

According to the details, a weekly inflation report has been released by the Statistics Department, in which it was stated that the prices of 22 essential commodities have increased in a week.

In one week, prices of 22 essential commodities increased and prices of 10 commodities declined in Pakistan.

The weekly report said that the price of live chicken has increased by Rs7.3 per kg, hence the price of live chicken has gone up to Rs221 per kg, similarly, a 20 kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs12.11 this week, after which the price of 20kg bag of flour has gone up to Rs1234.

Last week, the price of sugar rose by Rs 1.32 per kg to Rs 108.43 per kg, while the price of a dozen eggs rose by more than Rs 5 and the price of a dozen eggs rose by more than Rs 175.

The statistics agency said that the domestic price of LPG cylinder has gone up to Rs. 1917.

Half kg of clarified butter became expensive from Rs 7.95 to Rs 870.29.

According to the report, prices of 10 items were reduced in one week. Last week, onion prices were reduced by Rs 4.55 per kg, after which the price of onion reached Rs 58.43 per kg.

Similarly, the price of tomato was reduced by Rs 12.47 per kg to Rs 54.65 per kg during the last week, the price of dal moong by Rs 4 per kg, and dal chana by Rs 1.83 per kg.

Prices of 19 items, including milk and dried wood, remained stable, the statistics agency said.