Prime Minister: Roads play most important role in economic development

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that roads play an important role in economic development.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the progress of projects under the National Highway Authority, which was attended by Communications Minister Murad Syed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gul, and others. A briefing was given on the progress made.

In the meeting, Murad Saeed said that only 645 km of roads were constructed in the three years of the previous government (2013-14) and a total of 1753 km of roads have been completed in the three years of the present government.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that roads play an important role in economic development, construction of quality roads will increase trade opportunities through connectivity between rural and urban areas, while good roads will lead to repair of vehicles and import of petroleum products.

Imran Khan said that he would personally review the progress on important and big communication projects on a daily basis and ensure the release of funds for the timely completion of the projects.