Prime Minister: Roads play most important role in economic development
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that roads play an important role in economic development.
The Prime Minister chaired a meeting to review the progress of projects under the National Highway Authority, which was attended by Communications Minister Murad Syed, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Special Assistant Shahbaz Gul, and others. A briefing was given on the progress made.
In the meeting, Murad Saeed said that only 645 km of roads were constructed in the three years of the previous government (2013-14) and a total of 1753 km of roads have been completed in the three years of the present government.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that roads play an important role in economic development, construction of quality roads will increase trade opportunities through connectivity between rural and urban areas, while good roads will lead to repair of vehicles and import of petroleum products.
Imran Khan said that he would personally review the progress on important and big communication projects on a daily basis and ensure the release of funds for the timely completion of the projects.
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd September 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rates on, 23rd Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd Sept 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 23rd Sept 2021 is being sold...
Chairman FBR: Revenue increased by 41% over the prior financial year
The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has told the...
K-Electric has demanded to increase the price of electricity per unit
K Electric, a private power distributor in Karachi, has demanded an increase...