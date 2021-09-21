Ripple price prediction: XRP price in a similar boat as ETH

Ripple price sliced through a demand region reaching from $1.012 to $0.964 throughout the crash scene on September 20-21.

At the time of writing, the XRP price is trading just above the inferior boundary of the said support area at $0.964.

A possible spike in purchasing pressure that shoves the remittance token to produce a conclusive close above $1.012 will settle the recovery of bulls.

This growth might activate a FOMO among purchasers who want to get in on the recovery rally and push XRP price to the instant hurdle at $1.09.

Clearing this level will leave the bulls to retest the $1.267 resistance ceiling. This hike would establish a 35% climb from the present position.