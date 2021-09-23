Ripple price prediction: XRP price to face various hurdles along its drive

Ripple price endures brawling as it attempts to flip the $0.964 to $1.01 supply sector into a demand barrier, while Bitcoin and Ethereum remain to make headway.

A potential point in purchasing pressure that shoves XRP price to produce an everyday close above $1.01 will specify the resurgence of purchasers.

In such a case, investors can imagine a retest of the $1.09 resistance barrier. If the bullish impetus stays to pour in, the remittance token could spread its climb to $1.26. This move would signify a 25% hike from $1.01.

Interestingly, XRP price might even make a track at the Fair Value Gap (FVG), ranging from $1.30 to $1.60 if the total erection of the market stays neutral.