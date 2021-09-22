Shaukat Tareen: Inflation rises due to IMF program

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has said that the rise in inflation due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program will provide direct subsidies on food items to the poor.

Shaukat Tareen said that there was a 50 percent difference in the global prices of ghee which we kept at 30 percent. The prices of wheat have gone up by 13.5 percent. Petrol in Pakistan is Rs 123 and in India, it is Rs 250 per liter.

The Finance Minister said that we will give subsidy on ghee, the government will bear the burden of additional prices of imported ghee, we will give direct subsidy on food items to the poor people, cash subsidy will be given to 40 million people.

Shaukat Tareen said that the middle man is making 300 to 400 percent money, CCP will take action on the cartilage in food items, a system of food control inspectors will be restored.

He said that due to rising oil prices and the import of vehicles, the dollar has become more expensive, the dollar is going to Afghanistan, with the negative impression, exporters start putting money out.

He further said that the Prime Minister has asked to make medium and long-term plans so that crises do not come, Kamiyab Pakistan program will be launched by the end of this month. I will continue to work as the Minister of Finance.