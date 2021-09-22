The dollar depreciated against the rupee in the interbank market
The dollar depreciated against the rupee in the interbank market while the dollar appreciated in the local open currency market.
According to a report by the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar depreciated by 30 paise against the rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, taking the buying price of the dollar from Rs 168.70 to Rs 168.40 and the selling price from Rs 168.80 to Rs 168.
At Rs 50, the buying rate of the dollar rose by 20 paise from Rs 169.40 to Rs 169.60 and the selling price rose from Rs 169.80 to Rs 170.
According to the Forex report, the euro depreciated by 50 paise, bringing down the selling price of the euro from Rs 200 to Rs 199.50. Gone
Read More
Attock Refinery earned Rs 1.068 billion during the last financial year
Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL) has earned a post-tax revenue of Rs 1.068...
Imports of machinery increased by 40% in July-August
During July and August of the current financial year, the imports of...
Japan would invest about USD $100M in the automobile sector
For starting the production of vehicles from Pakistan, Japan intends to invest...
Price of 24 karats per tola gold surge by Rs 250 per tola
As per the report of Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group, the price...
Export of sports goods surge by 25.63%
Export of sports goods throughout the initial two months of the fiscal...