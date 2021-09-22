The dollar depreciated against the rupee in the interbank market

Syed AhadWeb Editor

22nd Sep, 2021. 10:17 pm
dollar depreciated

The dollar depreciated against the rupee in the interbank market while the dollar appreciated in the local open currency market.

According to a report by the Forex Association of Pakistan, the dollar depreciated by 30 paise against the rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday, taking the buying price of the dollar from Rs 168.70 to Rs 168.40 and the selling price from Rs 168.80 to Rs 168.

At Rs 50, the buying rate of the dollar rose by 20 paise from Rs 169.40 to Rs 169.60 and the selling price rose from Rs 169.80 to Rs 170.

According to the Forex report, the euro depreciated by 50 paise, bringing down the selling price of the euro from Rs 200 to Rs 199.50. Gone

