The price of one kg of Chickpeas increased by Rs 40
Prices of various items at utility stores rose for the fourth time in September this year, and this time price of Chickpeas has increased.
The price of one kg of Chickpeas included in the Prime Minister’s Relief Package has been increased by Rs 40, after which its price has gone up from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 160.
The price for the Gilgit-Baltistan region has been increased from Rs 125 to Rs 165 per kg.
According to the spokesperson of Utility Stores, the price has been increased due to the increase in the price of grams in the open market.
