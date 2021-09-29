QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 29th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 12:59 pm
Gold Rate

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 29th September 2021) 24k gram is 202.46 Qatari riyal/Gram24k. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold prices in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold rate in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 29th September 2021)

Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal
Ounce 6,297.39  QAR
Tola
2,361.58 QAR
Gram 24K 202.49 QAR
Gram 22K
185.61 QAR
Gram 21K 177.18 QAR
Gram 18K 151.87 QAR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Goldman cuts China growth forecasts as power cuts start to bite

Goldman Sachs has lowered its annual economic growth forecast for China as...
7 mins ago
UN chief calls for accelerated action on jobs, social protection

UNITED NATIONS: Investing in job-rich growth, social protection and a just transition...
10 mins ago
Evergrande isn’t Lehman but could still cause a credit crunch in China

MOSCOW/CAIRO: Evergrande Group is a massive Chinese property developer with debts of...
13 mins ago
XRP TO PKR: Today 1 Ripple Price in Pakistan, on 29th September 2021

In these countries, the exchange of different cryptocurrencies, such as Ripple to...
16 mins ago
US may exhaust funds by Oct 18 unless debt limit raised: Yellen

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury is likely to exhaust measures to keep funding...
17 mins ago
ADB appoints Albert Park as chief economist

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Hong Kong University of...