Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 24th Sept 2021 (Dubai)
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (22nd September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED 213.25 while 22k Carat is AED 200.50. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE Dirham) – (Updated 24th September 2021)
|Location
|21k Carat
|24k Carat
|22k Carat
|UAE
|190.00 AED
|212.00 AED
|199.25 AED
Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.
Read More
Golem Network has introduced an application to mine Ethereum
Golem Network has introduced an application that enables users to mine Ethereum...
Chinese central bank executive: crypto adoption is a ‘huge challenge’
As per the warning by the Chinese central bank executive, the quick...
China is bringing forces to combat cryptocurrency operations in the state
The government of China is getting very serious about the crypto industry...
UK urges public calm over shut fuel stations
LONDON: The UK government on Friday urged the public against panic-buying as...
KCCI seeks month’s extension in IT returns filing date
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested the...