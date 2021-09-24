Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 24th Sept 2021 (Dubai)

24th Sep, 2021. 07:38 pm
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (22nd September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED  213.25 while 22k Carat is AED 200.50. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE Dirham) – (Updated 24th September 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 190.00 AED 212.00 AED 199.25 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

