Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th Sept 2021 (Dubai)

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 11:07 am
Gold Rate

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (27th September 2021) today 24 Carat is AED  212.00 while 22k Carat is AED 199.25. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today. 

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in AED U.A.E Dirham currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (UAE Dirham) – (Updated 27th September 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
UAE 190.00 AED 212.00 AED 199.25 AED

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in the UAE.

