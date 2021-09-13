Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14th Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Karachi Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 14th September 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

