Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi on, 14th Sept 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 04:30 am
gold rate

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold for Rs. 96365 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate in Karachi Today

Check the updated price of Gold (Last Updated, 14th September 2021)

Karachi Is the main hub for Gold Rate, Every City Follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association For Gold Rate, Today Gold Rate for different Cities Including Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, And Multan, Etc.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 112400

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 112400 Rs. 101742 Rs. 97124
per 10 Gram Rs. 96365 Rs. 88334 Rs. 83270
per Gram Gold Rs. 95,165 Rs 8723 Rs 8327

Find the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s Gold Rates in Pakistan, Karachi, and international markets on both a daily and weekly basis. Find latest Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Winner's Draw List Of Rs 200 Prize bond Announced today at Muzaffarabad

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...
2 hours ago
How to Check Rs 200 Prize bond Winner's list Online ?

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...
1 hour ago
Rs 200 Prize bond list 2021 has announced today, Draw No 87 (Muzaffarabad)

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 15th Sept 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...
5 hours ago
New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...
5 hours ago
FBR had provided a URL for filing Income tax returns

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 14th Sept 2021 is being sold...