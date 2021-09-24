Twitter introduces cryptocurrency tipping for all users

Syed AhadWeb Editor

24th Sep, 2021. 07:45 pm
Twitter

Twitter will be allowing crypto options to its tipping jar, enabling any users to pay through the platform.

Twitter control product manager Esther Crawford stated the cryptocurrency tips option would be accessible for all iOS users worldwide and the platform plans to roll out features for Android in the coming weeks.

The cryptocurrency feature will enable users to connect third-party applications, including Cash App, Patreon, Venmo, Chipper, Bandcamp, Razorpay, GoFundMe, PicPay, and Wealthsimple Cash — depending on their region — to their Twitter bios and user Tweets to accept funds.

“We want everyone on Twitter to have access to pathways to get paid,” said Crawford. “Digital currencies that encourage more people to participate in the economy and help people send each other money across borders and with as little friction as possible — help us get there.”

