UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 16th Sept 2021
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (16th Sept 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.
The buying rate of the Dirham to PKR (AED TO PKR) was Rs 44.00 while its selling rate was Rs 45.93 currency market on September 16th, 2021.
Today UAE Dirham To PKR Open Market
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|16th Sept, 2021
|44.00
|45.93
UAE Dirham rate in Pakistan – The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.
Read More
Chinese companies are not satisfied with the pace of work on CPEC
Special Assistant to Prime Minister CPEC Khalid Mansoor has admitted that Chinese...
SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar
When the SBP took action on the rising value of the dollar,...
The growth of major industries in the country has increased
The growth of major industries in the country has increased during July...
Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes
Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen has allowed the provinces to continue collecting taxes...
Exports in Japan up by 26 pct. In August, enduring fast retrieval from pandemic
Government statistics showed that good exports in Japan saw a 26.2% growth...