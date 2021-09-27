UNSC has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange

Syed AhadWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 10:50 pm
UNSC

 The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange under former President Saddam Hussein.

An SRO has been issued to remove him from the sanctions list. Once the sanctions are lifted, financial transactions with the Baghdad Stock Exchange will be possible.

Pakistan will have complete freedom of investment, trade, and other economic transactions. The Baghdad Stock Exchange was banned under former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
The price of one kg of Chickpeas increased by Rs 40

Prices of various items at utility stores rose for the fourth time...
2 hours ago
Dubai Airshow, global aerospace entities to support startups

DUBAI: The Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to host pitch competitions in...
2 hours ago
The rupee depreciated and the dollar reached an all-time high

The rupee has depreciated in the domestic exchange markets and today the...
3 hours ago
Govt fully committed to IMF programme: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that...
3 hours ago
APCNGA briefs minister about bottlenecks in LNG, natural gas supply

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has constituted a committee, comprising Federal board...
3 hours ago
Abu Dhabi chamber calls for boosting trade ties

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry director general (DG)...