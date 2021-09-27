UNSC has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has lifted sanctions on the Baghdad Stock Exchange under former President Saddam Hussein.

An SRO has been issued to remove him from the sanctions list. Once the sanctions are lifted, financial transactions with the Baghdad Stock Exchange will be possible.

Pakistan will have complete freedom of investment, trade, and other economic transactions. The Baghdad Stock Exchange was banned under former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.