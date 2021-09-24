US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 24th Sept 2021

24th Sep, 2021. 05:24 pm
Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 24th September 2021 is Rs. 169.08. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.

US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 24th September 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
24th Sept 2021 167.10 169.08

Today Dollar rate – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

