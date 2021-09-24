US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 24th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar rate in Pakistan on 24th September 2021 is Rs. 169.08. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.
US Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today
Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 24th September 2021.
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today:https://t.co/rA9lm8GPio pic.twitter.com/FhmhUKVfcF
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 24, 2021
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|24th Sept 2021
|167.10
|169.08
Today Dollar rate – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
Read More
Chinese central bank executive: crypto adoption is a ‘huge challenge’
As per the warning by the Chinese central bank executive, the quick...
China is bringing forces to combat cryptocurrency operations in the state
The government of China is getting very serious about the crypto industry...
UK urges public calm over shut fuel stations
LONDON: The UK government on Friday urged the public against panic-buying as...
KCCI seeks month’s extension in IT returns filing date
KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has requested the...
NLC starts TIR operations; first consignment leaves for Turkey, Azerbaijan
ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has started its operations under the...