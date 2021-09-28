US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 28th Sept 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 28th September 2021 is Rs. 169.97. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.
USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)
Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 28th September 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|28th Sept 2021
|168.15
|169.97
Interbank closing #ExchangeRate for today: https://t.co/1gb7TPK4FD pic.twitter.com/bpVNqTQCHv
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 28, 2021
Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
Read More
KTBA approaches PM for extension in returns filing date
KARACHI: Tax practitioners have approached Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking extension in...
In China 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms are leaving the market
As per Chinese media, at least 18 cryptocurrency-related platforms either publicized that...
Kabir elected Lahore Chamber president
LAHORE: Mian Nauman Kabir has been elected unopposed as the president of...
Foreign profit repatriation falls to $396.4 million in two months
KARACHI: The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign companies operating in...
Dr Qurat-ul-Ain: A satisfied professional
Dr Qurat-ul-Ain Irfan is a successful entrepreneur and a role model not only...