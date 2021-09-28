US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 28th Sept 2021

28th Sep, 2021. 07:38 pm
USD to PKR - Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 28th September 2021 is Rs. 169.97. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.

USD TO PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan)

Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 28th September 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
28th Sept 2021 168.15 169.97

Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

