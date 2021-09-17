USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 17th September 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 10:18 am
USD TO AED

Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED today on 17th September 2021 is AED 3.6725. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the Dollar to AED which is provided by the International market.

Dollar to UAE Dirham conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in UAE.

Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham (USD TO AED)

Here can find the updated dollar to UAE Dirham rate (Updated, 17th September 2021).

Sept 17th, 2021 USD To AED 3.6725

US Dollar to AED (UAE Dirham):

The Dollar rate was AED 3.6725 Against Dirham (AED) on Friday (17th Sept 2021)

USD to AED Open Market

Buying rate for USD to AED is AED 3.44 And the selling rate is AED 3.6725 (Updated: Sept 17th, 2021)

Just like in global financial markets, the US dollar currency is considered important in UAE. It is indeed a renowned currency worldwide. The rate of USD in UAE Dirham has been in the limelight for a while now it is hovering around AED.

Nowadays, it is easy to get USD to AED currency conversion rates. All you need to do is visit BOLNews.com where you can get the latest updates of the Forex market and up-to-date rates. Consumers can get the base rate of 1 USD to AED with just a click of a button. The business community in UAE uses a foreign currency, especially Dirham, in their day-to-day trading which is why BOLnews.com is the perfect forum for you to find the latest and most accurate rates of all the currencies around the world.  Authentic and accurate Dirham rates right here on BOLNews.com.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

3 mins ago
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
8 mins ago
Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th...
14 mins ago
NITL launches Islamic Money Market Fund

KARACHI: The National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has launched NIT-Islamic Money Market...
21 mins ago
Pakistan’s current account deficit swells to $2.29 billion in two months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened to $2.29 billion during the...
25 mins ago
Independent consultant to monitor Diamer-Basha Dam progress

KARACHI: The Ministry of Planning and Development is seeking services of a...
28 mins ago
President Alvi unveils SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a gender mainstreaming...