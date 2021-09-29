USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 29th September 2021
Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED today on 29th September 2021 is AED 3.6725. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the Dollar to AED which is provided by the International market.
Dollar to UAE Dirham conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in UAE.
Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham (USD TO AED)
Here can find the updated dollar to UAE Dirham rate (Updated, 29th September 2021).
|Sept 29th, 2021
|USD To AED
|3.6725
US Dollar to AED (UAE Dirham):
The Dollar rate was AED 3.6725 Against Dirham (AED) on Wednesday (29th Sept 2021)
USD to AED Open Market
Buying rate for USD to AED is AED 3.44 And the selling rate is AED 3.6725 (Updated: Sept 29th, 2021)
Just like in global financial markets, the US dollar currency is considered important in UAE. It is indeed a renowned currency worldwide. The rate of USD in UAE Dirham has been in the limelight for a while now it is hovering around AED.
Nowadays, it is easy to get USD to AED currency conversion rates. All you need to do is visit BOLNews.com where you can get the latest updates of the Forex market and up-to-date rates. Consumers can get the base rate of 1 USD to AED with just a click of a button. The business community in UAE uses a foreign currency, especially Dirham, in their day-to-day trading which is why BOLnews.com is the perfect forum for you to find the latest and most accurate rates of all the currencies around the world. Authentic and accurate Dirham rates right here on BOLNews.com.
