USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14th September 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 05:12 am
Dollar rates in Pakistan today

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to PKR today on 14th September 2021 is Rs. 168.10. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

US Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Here you can find the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14th September 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
14th Sept, 2021 167.10 168.10

All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

4 hours ago
Winner's Draw List Of Rs 200 Prize bond Announced today at Muzaffarabad

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
2 hours ago
How to Check Rs 200 Prize bond Winner's list Online ?

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
1 hour ago
Rs 200 Prize bond list 2021 has announced today, Draw No 87 (Muzaffarabad)

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 15th Sept 2021

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
5 hours ago
New gold prices have emerged in the United Arab Emirates

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...
5 hours ago
FBR had provided a URL for filing Income tax returns

Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to...