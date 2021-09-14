USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14th September 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to PKR today on 14th September 2021 is Rs. 168.10. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Find the 1 USD buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.
US Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
Here you can find the updated US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 14th September 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|14th Sept, 2021
|167.10
|168.10
All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.
