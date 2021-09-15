Winner’s Draw List Of Rs 200 Prize bond Announced today at Muzaffarabad

15th Sep, 2021. 09:30 am
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021

Muzaffarabad: Draw No 87, Rs 200 Prize bond Draw list 2021 announced today on 15th Sept 2021 (Wednesday) at Muzaffarabad.

According to the representative of National Savings, the worth of Rs 200 prize bond 1st prize is Rs 750,000 PKR, the worth of 2nd prize is Rs 250,000 PKR, and the worth of 3rd prize is Rs 1,250 PKR. Check draw #87 of Rs 200 prize bond on this page easily, Winners of these prize bond numbers are mention below.

Winner’s Draw List Of Rs 200 Prize bond

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 200 PKR Muzaffarabad 15 Sep, 2021 750,000 PKR 250,000 PKR 1,250 PKR

You can check Rs 200 prize bond Winner’s list here soon.

First Prize of 750,000 PKR

752824

Second Prize of 250,000 PKR

368787 –  759209 – 490233 –  437022  – 412125

