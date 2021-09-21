Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid daughter surrounded by gifts in new birthday photos

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai celebrated her first birthday at the Hadid residence, which was filled with love and happiness.

On her first birthday, the birthday girl is surrounded by her family, who shower her with gifts and love, according to the most recent photos that have surfaced on social media.

Mohamed Hadid, the model’s father, and a real estate mogul took to Instagram to share photographs from his son’s birthday, leaving fans speechless.

Grandpa Hadid wore bunny ears to entertain Khai in the new photos, which showed her surrounded by toys and balloons.

Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, and supermodel, also posted a touching message for her baby niece on her first birthday on Sunday, accompanied by an adorable photo dump.

“Happy Birthday to the most precious gift our family has ever received… I had no idea my heart could get so large!!!! You make me happy when I’m sad and sad when I’m happy just by being alive,” she stated.

“I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all

@gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend,” she added.