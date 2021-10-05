GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 5th October 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – Pound to PKR today on 5th October 2021 is Rs.232.61. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the GBP to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

Pound to Pakistani Rupee conversion is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 GBP buying rate and selling rate in Pakistan.

Oct 5th, 2021 GBP TO PKR 232.61

British Pound to PKR Pakistan Rupee:

The Pound rate was Rs.232.61 against Pakistani Rupee (PKR) on Tuesday (5th October 2021).

GBP to PKR Open Market

Buying rate for GBP to PKR is Rs.231.00 and the selling rate is Rs.232.61 (Updated: Oct 5th, 2021)

