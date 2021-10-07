Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 7th October 2021

Web Desk BOL News

07th Oct, 2021. 12:49 pm
gold

Kuwait: Today Gold Rate in Kuwait (7th October 2021) today 24 Carat is KWD 17.07 while 22k Carat is KWD 15.65. Rate in Kuwait Today. 

Today Gold Rate In Kuwait

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in (KWD) Kuwaiti Dinar currency. Check the Updated list of Gold Rate in Kuwait (KWD) – (Updated 7th October 2021)

Location 21k Carat 24k Carat 22k Carat
Kuwait 14.94 KWD 17.07 KWD 15.65 KWD

Disclaimer: The gold prices are subject to changes almost daily globally including in Kuwait.

Today Gold Rate In Kuwait– You can access the authentic gold prices in Kuwait today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in Kuwait is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.

