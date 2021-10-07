LCCI urges govt to facilitate carpet industry

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to facilitate carpet industry, as it could earn huge foreign exchange for the country, a statement said.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Carpets Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), the LCCI office-bearers suggested removing hurdles in transportation of raw materials, unwashed/unfinished carpets and rugs.

LCCI president Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice president Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and vice president Haris Ateeq urged the stakeholders to closely monitor the global marketing trends and bring innovation in products designing to get due share in the international market.

Head of the delegation Mian Attiq-ur-Rehman said that high Customs duty and transportation expenses were affecting the carpet industry hard. The government should pay attention to these issues, he said.

India and Afghanistan have subsidised carpet sectors, he said and urged the government to establish an effective banking system with Afghanistan to ensure smooth trade.

Due to the Covid-19, freight and shipping charges have increased two to four times, he said, adding that the government should reduce duties, taxes and freight and shipping charges.

If the government allows duty-free import of raw materials, unfinished carpets, rugs and kilims from Iran and Turkey, the exports of this sector could be doubled within the next few years.