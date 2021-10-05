Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 5th October 2021
SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 206.09 Saudi Arabian Riyal/Gram 24K. And SAR. 2,403.92 per tola. Today live gold rates in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.
Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)
Check today’s rate of Gold rates in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 5th October 2021).
|Location
|24k/Gram
|24k per Tola
|22k/Gram
|Saudia
|SAR 206.12
|SAR 2,403.92
|SAR 188.94
Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates on all foreign currency exchange rates.
