QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 2nd October 2021

Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 2nd October 2021) 24k gram is 206.09 Qatari riyal/Gram24k.

Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal Ounce 6,410.28 QAR Tola 2,403.92 QAR Gram 24K 206.12 QAR Gram 22K 188.94 QAR Gram 21K 180.35 QAR Gram 18K 154.59 QAR