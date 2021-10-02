QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 2nd October 2021

Sarfaraz RizviWeb Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 12:16 pm
Gold rates

QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 2nd October 2021) 24k gram is 206.09 Qatari riyal/Gram24k. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold prices in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold rate in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 2nd October 2021)

Gold Unit Gold Price in Qatari riyal
Ounce 6,410.28  QAR
Tola
2,403.92 QAR
Gram 24K 206.12 QAR
Gram 22K
188.94 QAR
Gram 21K 180.35 QAR
Gram 18K 154.59 QAR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

8 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 2nd October 2021

Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
14 mins ago
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 2nd October 2021

Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
17 mins ago
Saudi local currency Sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging markets index

RIYADH: The global index provider FTSE Russell said it will add Saudi...
20 mins ago
Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief

DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will...
27 mins ago
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 2nd October 2021

Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
33 mins ago
Saudi budget plans show commitment to fiscal improvements: Moody’s

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's spending plan as announced in its pre-budget statement is...