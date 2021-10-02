QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 2nd October 2021
QATAR: Today Gold Rates in Qatar (Updated, on 2nd October 2021) 24k gram is 206.09 Qatari riyal/Gram24k. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.
Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)
Check the latest Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold prices in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold rate in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 2nd October 2021)
|Gold Unit
|Gold Price in Qatari riyal
|Ounce
|6,410.28 QAR
|Tola
|
2,403.92 QAR
|Gram 24K
|206.12 QAR
|Gram 22K
|
188.94 QAR
|Gram 21K
|180.35 QAR
|Gram 18K
|154.59 QAR
BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate.
Read More
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 2nd October 2021
Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 2nd October 2021
Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
Saudi local currency Sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging markets index
RIYADH: The global index provider FTSE Russell said it will add Saudi...
Dubai Expo ‘new city’ will exist for decades, says chief
DUBAI: Dubai has created a “new city” for Expo 2020 that will...
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 2nd October 2021
Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...