US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 1st October 2021

01st Oct, 2021. 04:00 am

01st Oct, 2021. 04:00 am
Dollar rate in Pakistan

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 1st October 2021 is Rs. 170.75. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 1st October 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
1st Oct 2021 170.00 170.75
Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

