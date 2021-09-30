US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 1st October 2021
Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 1st October 2021 is Rs. 170.75. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.
US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 1st October 2021.
|DATE
|BUYING
|SELLING
|1st Oct 2021
|170.00
|170.75
Read More
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today AED TO PKR exchange rate on, 1st October
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) - 1st October 2021
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1st October 2021 is being sold...
ECC approves further import of wheat, urea
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved...
State-owned distribution companies’ losses reach Rs1.35 trillion
ISLAMABAD: Inefficient state-owned electricity distribution companies have so far incurred accumulated losses...
Pakistan stock market remains bullish; index gains 532.86 points
KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a sharp recovery on Thursday, as...