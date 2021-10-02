US Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 2nd October 2021

Muhammad NomanSEO Editor

02nd Oct, 2021. 06:12 pm
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Karachi: USD to PKR – Today US Dollar price in Pakistan on 2nd October 2021 is Rs. 170.75. This is the inter-bank closing exchange rate for the US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee which is provided by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) every day.

US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rate is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan. Check the 1 US Dollar buying rate and selling rate.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Check the Latest US Dollar price in Pakistan on, 2nd October 2021.

DATE BUYING SELLING
2nd Oct 2021 170.00 170.75
Today Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 – All currency rates are updated every hour to give you the best USD to PKR open market rates. This US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee rates is based on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

2 hours ago
Distributed generation continues on a steep growth trajectory

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has issued a total...
2 hours ago
Cash margin requirement on imports may support rupee

KARACHI: The measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through...
3 hours ago
China launches onshore project to power Bohai Bay oilfields

BEIJING: Qinhuangdao/Caofeidian onshore power project, located in the mid-western Bohai Bay, has...
3 hours ago
China’s used car sales rise 40.4% in January-August

BEIJING: China's used car sales climbed 40.4 per cent in the January-August...
5 hours ago
Pakistani students contributing through CPEC, BRI: official

BEIJING: The growing number of Pakistani youth studying at Donghua University, Shanghai...
5 hours ago
Nepra imposes Rs31 million fine on Hesco for negligence

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has imposed a fine...