Bank holiday announced on December 25th

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 07:52 pm
Quaid-e-Azam's 72nd death anniversary to observe today

Quaid-e-Azam’s death anniversary to observe on 25th December. Photo: File

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on December 25, 2021, Saturday being a public holiday announced by the government, a statement said on Thursday.

The central bank said its offices will remain closed on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the government of Pakistan.

