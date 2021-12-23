Bank holiday announced on December 25th
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on December 25, 2021, Saturday being a public holiday announced by the government, a statement said on Thursday.
The central bank said its offices will remain closed on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the government of Pakistan.
