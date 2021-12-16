BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 16, 2021
Dollar at new peak of Rs177.98 against rupee
KARACHI: The rupee witnessed an unabated free-fall for the last several months, as the dollar hit a new record high of Rs177.98 at the closing on the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, amid the monetary tightening announced a day ago. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
PTCL Group on-boards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021
KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have welcomed 150 top young talent from across Pakistan as management trainees in its 5th batch of Summit Programme 2021, a statement said. –JAVED MIRZA
FPCCI urges immediate action to address Quetta businessmen concerns
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has urged the authorities to address businessmen’s concerns regarding trade activities in Quetta, a statement said on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Pakistan equity market closes record high as KSE-100 Index gains 1,120 points
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks celebrated a lower-than-expected interest rate hike, which was accompanied by the central bank’s guidance, hinting now at rate hike in January monetary policy, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA
Meeting discusses wheat support price, electricity tariff
LAHORE: Five-member delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by its president Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and apprised him about the problems being faced by the farmers. –IQTIDAR GILANI
TikTok, ministry to raise awareness for Covid-19 prevention
ISLAMABAD: TikTok and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC), partnered to launch an awareness campaign for Covid-19 prevention in Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday. –HAMZA HABIB
UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation sign agreement
LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding for awarding 10 scholarships to needy/deserving talented students for getting higher studies, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI
Contributions of up to Rs100,000 to be paid online: EOBI chief
KARACHI: Contributions for the welfare and pension of employees by the industry up to Rs100,000 will be paid online, an official said in a statement. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Pakistan Learning Festival kicks off in Karachi
KARACHI: The much-anticipated three-day Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF), an initiative of the Children’s Learning Festival (CLF), kicked off with a series of interactive sessions and activities on Tuesday, November 14, 2021, at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, a statement said. –JAVED MIRZA
Ghandhara partners with Chery for SUV production
KARACHI: Ghandhara Nissan Limited partnered with Chery Automobile Company Limited to locally produce the latest generation of SUVs, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN
More initial public offerings likely in 2022
KARACHI: If the macroeconomic situation in Pakistan stabilises after the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, there will be more initial public offerings in 2022. –JAVED MIRZA
SMEs in MEA say digitalisation essential for business: report
KARACHI: The Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region are recognising digitalisation as essential to stay competitive in the economic environment, a white paper by Mastercard showed. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Business leader calls out gas supply cut off to ghee industry
KARACHI: The ghee and cooking oil industry should be exempted from the gas outages, as it is an important component of food, an official said on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
PSX, Deutsche Börse AG sign exclusive data licensing agreement
KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has signed an exclusive data licensing agreement with the leading exchange operator Deutsche Börse for enhancing the depth and coverage of its market data product offerings globally, a statement said on Wednesday. –(DESK)
FPCCI team, director military lands discuss issues
KARACHI: A delegation of the current and past office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on Adil Rafi Siddiqui, director military lands and cantonments (DMLC), to apprise him of the need for sustainable and proactive measures needed for creating a conducive environment for citizens and businesses in the Cantonment-administered areas of the city, a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
