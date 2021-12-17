BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 17, 2021

Aptma urges PM to issue orders for restoration of energy supply to textile industry

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately intervene in the restoration of energy, both electricity and gas, supply to the textile industry. –HASSAN NAQVI

PSX remains bearish; KSE-100 Index down 635 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse tumbled on Thursday, as the less-than-expected rate hike and the central bank’s forward guidance was disregarded by the market after the T-Bills target was missed and yields didn’t ease, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA

Dollar remains unchanged at Rs177.98

KARACHI: The exchange rate ended unchanged on Thursday, as the dollar maintained the record high level of Rs177.98, which was the previous day’s closing at the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Zong partners with Smart Future Technologies

KARACHI: Zong has partnered with the IT support and managed services provider, Smart Future Technologies Pvt Limited, as its connectivity partner, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

TCP seeks Rs305.4 billion financing to run commodity operations

KARACHI: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has sought Rs305.4 billion commodity operation financing for the import of sugar, wheat, urea, cotton and rice during the first quarter of 2022, an official said. –JAVED MIRZA

Forex reserves ease to $25.028 billion

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country fell $123 million to $25.028 billion by the week ended December 10, 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistani companies participate in Automechanika Dubai 2021

KARACHI: Four Pakistani automotive companies participated in the Automechanika Dubai 2021 Fair to showcase their products, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Gwadar to be connected with national grid soon

ISLAMABAD: To meet the electricity requirement of Gwadar 132kV line has been built and it will be connected with the national grid soon.–HAMZA HABIB

Kati slams 100 basis points increase in interest rates

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) president Salman Aslam has expressed concern over 1 per cent increase in the interest rates and said that the latest decision of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to increase the key policy rate to 9.75 per cent would increase inflation. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Unisame facilitates govt on SME Policy 2021

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has facilitated Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet on the announcement of the SME Policy 2021, a statement said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Supernet unlocks global service offering

KARACHI: Supernet Limited, Pakistan’s largest satellite communications systems integrator and service provider, and Belgium-based SatADSL S A jointly announced the signing of an agreement empowering Supernet to benefit from the global service offering opportunities via SatADSL’s neXat platform, a statement said. –JAVED MIRZA

LCCI criticises raise in discount rate

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns over the increase in the key policy rate, saying it would neutralise all the efforts aimed at bringing down the cost of doing business, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI

Minister inaugurates e-balloting for annual audit of firms

LAHORE: Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan has inaugurated the electronic balloting for annual audit of businesses establishments, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI

H2O water wheels distributed in rural areas of Sindh, Punjab

KARACHI: Bayer Pakistan and Tayaba Organisation have distributed 2,000 H2O water wheels in rural Sindh and Punjab communities, which face acute water shortages, as well as water transportation challenges, a statement said. –JAVED MIRZA

