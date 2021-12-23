BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 23, 2021

Pakistan bourse remains bullish at midday

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a bullish trend at midday, as the KSE-100 Index registered an increase of 5.32 points, or 0.01 per cent, on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

PYMA appeals Tarin not to impose R&D on polyester filament yarn

KARACHI: Saqib Naseem, central chairman of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA), has urged Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin not to succumb to the pressure of the local manufacturers, and to reject any proposal for the imposition of regulatory duty on imports of polyester filament yarns, especially HS Code 5402.3300 and HS Code 5402.4700. — SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

EOBI, SAI to make helpdesk functional

KARACHI: A self-assessment scheme is proposed in the EOBI Act, under which the companies to be audited will be selected by random balloting, an official said on Wednesday. — SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Unisame felicitates govt on trade policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has felicitated the government functionaries on framing the Strategic Trade Policy Framework for 2020/25, a statement said on Wednesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Meezan Bank launches SAAF Scheme for SMEs

KARACHI: Meezan Bank Limited, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank, also became the first bank to launch the Islamic SME Asaan Finance Scheme (I-SAAF) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) under the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) SME Asaan Finance Scheme (SAAF), a statement said on Wednesday. — SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistani company raises $4.5 million in pre-seed round

KARACHI: Taza has raised $4.5 million in fresh funds to close its $6.5 million in its pre-seed round, the largest of Pakistan, a statement said on Wednesday. — JAVED MIRZA

Ecnec approves Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway, other projects

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) gives a go ahead to revised project of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project, land acquisition for Lai Expressway and Flood Channel and construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road project. – HAMZA HABIB

APCNGA starts countrywide protest terming CNG closure illegal

KARACHI: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday has started a nationwide protest against the illegal gas supply cut off to CNG sector, a statement said. – JAVED MIRZA

Sindh governor launches FPCCI publications

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has launched research-based and data-driven publications of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), a statement said on Wednesday. — SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Pakistan, ADB sign $1.54 billion projects to improve energy, transport, other sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday signed loans and grant agreements amounting to $1.54 billion to improve energy, transport, irrigation, and urban sectors. –HAMZA HABIB

Bears remain active at Pakistan bourse; KSE-100 Index shed 2.1 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a lacklustre session on Wednesday in the absence of any positive trigger, while investors’ interest was low, as participants were waiting for the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) auction result, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA

