BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 31, 2021

Pakistan to receive Sri Lankan businessmen delegation

KARACHI: Sri Lanka to explore more avenues of cooperation and collaboration with the business community of Pakistan by sending a businessmen delegation, a diplomat said –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Realme to expand distribution in Pakistan

KARACHI: Smartphone brand realme has partnered with three distributors for better consumer outreach across the country, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Pakistan’s forex reserves slip to $24.27 billion

KARACHI: The liquid foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have slipped $360 million to $24.273 billion by the week ended December 24, 2021, the central bank reported on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Rupee recovers 73 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee recovered 73 paisas against the dollar on Thursday at the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said.–LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

More industrial units moving away from grid power

KARACHI: The rapid growth of solar and wind power offering exponential cost reduction has compelled the industries and businesses to modify their energy consumption mix, as more and more industrial units are opting for distributed power generation to ensure reliability and cost savings. –JAVED MIRZA

Read more

Investors’ consortium moves to acquire stakes in Sanofi

KARACHI: Sanofi-aventis Pakistan has received a public announcement of intention by an investors’ consortium to acquire stakes in the company, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

CTO Karachi launches crackdown against sales tax evaders

KARACHI: The Corporate Tax Office (CTO) Karachi has launched a crackdown against individuals and companies involved in the sales tax evasion, sources said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Cordoba to acquire 50% stake in CC Retail

KARACHI: The board of directors of Cordoba Logistics and Ventures Limited (CLVL) has approved to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Children Clothing Retail (Private) Limited, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

SBP introduces Shariah-compliant liquidity facilities for Islamic banking institutions

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a Shariah-compliant standing ceiling facility and open market operations (injections) for the Islamic banking institutions (IBIs), a statement said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Pakistan equity market remains bullish, KSE-100 Index gains 156 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stocks rebounded and remained in a green zone on Thursday as the mini-budget was approved by the cabinet, while the year-end spectacles kept the market activities upbeat throughout the day. –JAVED MIRZA

Read more

PTCL Group welcome 4th batch of FUEL leadership programme

KARACHI: PTCL Group has welcomed the 4th batch of its flagship leadership development programme ‘FUEL’, a statement said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Read more

Govt presents Rs343 billion mini-budget in Parliament with Rs2 billion taxes on daily use items

ISLAMABAD: The government has presented a mini-budget worth Rs343 billion with the imposition of Rs2 billion taxes on daily use items in the Parliament, a senior official said on Thursday. –HAMZA HABIB

Read more

Alibaba.com holds Summit to bring Pakistani sellers onboard

KARACHI: Alibaba.com held a seller summit titled ‘Unlock Business Growth Code’ in Sialkot to bring Pakistani sellers aboard its platform, helping them to access over 200 markets globally, a statement said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Read more

Turkish lira crisis turns political with lawsuit threat

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s currency crisis turned increasingly political on Thursday after a top minister urged citizens to sue economists who comment on social media about the lira’s slide. –AFP

Read more