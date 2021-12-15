Business leader calls out gas supply cut off to ghee industry

KARACHI: The ghee and cooking oil industry should be exempted from the gas outages, as it is an important component of food, an official said on Wednesday.

Former vice chairman of the Pakistan of Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) and former president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati), Sheikh Umer Rehan has demanded that the ghee and cooking oil industry should be exempted from the gas outages.

The gas supply to important industries has been cut off by the government in the name of the non-export industry, which has led to fears of a severe shortage of essential commodities in the coming days.

The gas supply has been shut off to many industries, including the ghee industry, which is a very important component of food.

Rehan added that the ghee industry in Karachi meets more than 50 per cent of the country’s needs of ghee, saying that if the ghee industry closed down, the problems of the people will increase.

The PVMA former vice chairman said there is a possibility of facing a shortage of ghee in the country, saying that the government should exempt ghee manufacturing industries from gas outages to avoid a shortage of essential commodities in the daily use of the people.

He appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Hamad Azhar not to impose gas cuts indiscriminately on all industries but to make it possible to supply uninterrupted gas to important industries, which are related to the needs of the people.