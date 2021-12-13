China Development Bank issues 15 bln yuan of bonds for green transportation projects
BEIJING — The China Development Bank, one of the country’s policy banks, has issued a total of 15 billion yuan (about 2.36 billion U.S. dollars) of bonds to support green transportation projects.
With a three-year maturity and a fixed interest rate of 2.19 percent, the bonds were issued in the interbank bond market to provide financial support mainly for green projects in the field of public transportation facilities.
It is estimated that the fundraising project could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by around 21,500 tonnes and save about 10,500 tonnes of standard coal every year.
So far, the bank has issued green bonds worth about 105 billion yuan in total, with the balance of such bonds standing at around 95 billion yuan, the bank said.
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021, Check...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...